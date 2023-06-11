ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Everyone's been tight-lipped following Sunday morning's fatal shooting in Allentown.

"I heard about what happened last night," said a neighbor.

"That's no good. Thats no good"

It was 12:40 a.m. Police say shots were fired in the area of Grant and Pine Streets in the city.

The victim was just 24 years old.

"That age? Already got killed? Oh my God. Very young, you know."

But the question remains: Who is he?

The Lehigh County Coroner says he has been identified, but they're calling him 'John Doe' and won't be releasing his name just yet.

What they are releasing is the fact that this is being ruled a homicide.

"People are scared in Allentown. When I came here 25 years ago, it was not like that. Now it's bad."

Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.

Neighbors off-camera tell us they know who the victim is and why this happened.

But for their safety, would not share any details.

"Sometimes a lot of people, scared to go outside, because of what happened here. It's really bad. Real bad."