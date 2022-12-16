NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - A funeral on Saturday is expected to bring out hundreds, and potentially even thousands, of mourners.

They'll be remembering two Lehigh County firefighters, Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber, who were killed in the line of duty last week. They're going to have the funeral service in the auditorium at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, but they also have several other viewing areas with screens set up, because they expect the auditorium to get full.

When Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris responded to the fire on Clamtown Road last Wednesday, they provided mutual aid, responding to a township that wasn't their own. They were just trying to help their fellow firefighters and the people living there, but that night ended in tragedy.

"During the firefight, two firefighters with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli became trapped in the structure," said Lehigh County 911 Director Don Smith in a news conference the following day. "These members made the ultimate sacrifice to their community and country. They are truly heroes."

The fire is still being investigated by the West Penn Township Police Department. At this time, West Penn Township Police Chief James Bonner says the fire is considered "suspicious." He has not named a suspect, but he said no one has been ruled out.

"Everybody that lives in the house is being investigated," said Bonner. "It is considered suspicious."

We paid a visit to the house two days after the fire, and we met Marvin Gruber's nephew Steve.

"I just wanted to see the place where my uncle had passed helping others," said Steve Gruber.

Paris and Gruber's deaths were officially determined to be from burns and smoke inhalation while they were trapped in the building trying to rescue anyone who might have been in danger.

"He risked his life a lot to help others doing things like this. That's who I'd like him to be remembered as," said Gruber.

No one else was inside the home, but a man who lived there, Christopher Kammerdiener, was found dead behind the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There will be a public viewing Saturday at the school starting at 8 a.m., then the actual funeral service begins at 2 p.m.