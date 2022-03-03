ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Our surgery center is bigger, so we can do multiple surgeries in a day," said Lehigh County Humane Society CEO Hal Warner.
This as a dog lay on an operating table inside the shelter's new Community Vet Clinic.
"We can open up a lot more services to the community," Warner added.
It's the first part of a $4-million total renovation of the Allentown shelter.
Once completed it will add 10,000 square feet to the facility. This will increase the number of animals they can take in. The spaces will be bigger for dogs and cats too. There will even be more space for animals like rabbits. There will also be a dog grooming space.
Where the medium and small dogs were kept there are now three wellness exam rooms that take up the space.
The goal, Warner says, is to offer full vet care for less for those who need it most.
It's a cost 5-year-old Ursula is feeling. The German Shepherd tore her ACL. Owner Jane Kleinfelter says the surgery costs $5,000.
"I knew it would be expensive, but I didn't think it would be that expensive," she said.
She started a GoFundMe, as she and her husband are on a fixed income and can't afford the price.
"It's not like we can work OT because neither one of us work," she said.
Warner says the shelter's financial assistance program paid for over $200,000 of pet costs last year.
They have one vet now and are looking to hire a specialist that could help heal dogs like Ursula at a fraction of the price.
"So many barriers out there for people in terms of expenses to take care of their animals. We are going to knock those down by creating the first Community Vet Clinic here," Warner said.
The entire project is expected to be finished in October.