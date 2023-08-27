ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Walking through the streets of Allentown, a group of Promise Neighborhoods volunteers and others from the community stood together as one, letting the nation know that one life lost to violence is too many.

"It's more than just a chant to be honest, so when we're saying one life lost is one too many, we're yelling out and we're making a call for action and a call for help," said La-Eleya Lopez, Promise Neighborhoods project coordinator.

Lopez was among the crowd of people walking. She said she wants people to know it is good to be close together.

"The more people that we have shows that we're working together and it's not just Promise Neighborhoods doing it alone," said Lopez.

"It's not just violence in the sense of gun violence. Part of it is trying to deal with the roots of what brings people to that edge of violence," said Carol Moeller, Promise Neighborhoods volunteer.

Moeller tells 69 News this is all part of a Cure Violence nationwide model.

"Part of that is just to celebrate you know, peace and kind of have a sense of positive message out in the neighborhood," said Moeller.

"The stories that we hear afterwards and during the peace walk are the most impactful to me," said Zeleeae Sierra, Promise Neighborhoods youth coordinator.

Several children participated in the walk. Kenyatta Uqdah came out with his nephew, Gage.

"I want to get him involved because he has some of the same concerns about the community that we do," said Uqdah.

"For this, it inspires them that they can go outside and be safe," said Gage.

Organizers said they are going to continue to have these walks the last Saturday of each month. They said all are welcome to attend.