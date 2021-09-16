WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Businesses along Route 611 in Williams Township, Northampton County, are still feeling the effect of Hurricane Ida's remnants, and it's looks like they will continue to for months.
A damaged culvert left a hole in the road between Browns Drive and Route 212.
"It's the only artery to really get through Easton to Doylestown," said Melanie Taser, the kitchen manager at Mueller's General Store and Kitchen.
It's hard to miss the closure signs out front of Taser's store. Taser says she's noticed it's slowed business in recent weeks, especially the morning rush.
"A little bit because people are scared. They see that sign and they go 'oh no.' I see people drive up to the sign, stop, and like backup and turn around and I'm thinking, 'no you can go out further,'" Taser said.
Logan Bean has worked at Canalside Cup for ten years, on the other end of the closure. She lives right up the street, too.
"I feel bad for a lot of the people that live on the back roads because it does bring traffic to them," Bean said.
"I was just past there the other day and it didn't really look like much was going on," Taser said.
Both businesses are hoping the road reopens soon. But PennDOT told 69 News Thursday that work is now expected to take around eight weeks, until mid November.
"We're staying open until Oct. 30 and normally we close in the middle to beginning of October, just to make up for the lack of business. But now the roads gonna be closed even longer so who knows what's gonna happen now," Bean said.