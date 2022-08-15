BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather.

Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.

“Water levels have been decreasing gradually over the last few months,” said Don Kessler, senior manager of Field Operations, Pennsylvania American Water. To avoid a more serious situation if the dry weather continues, the company is asking its customers in Bangor and the surrounding communities to voluntarily reduce the non-essential usage of water.

The notice applies only to Pennsylvania American Water customers in the following areas: Washington Township, Plainfield Township, Upper Mount Bethel Township, Bangor, and Roseto.

“Simple reductions in water usage now by customers can make a big difference,” said Kessler.

The company says the following non-essential uses should be eliminated:

· Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, or any other type of plants except by hand-held hose or container

· Water use for the purpose of washing any paved surface area, including washing streets, garages, sidewalks, driveways, etc.

· Watering any portion of golf courses, other than tees and greens

· Water use for ornamental purposes, such as fountains, waterfalls, etc.

· Water use for cleaning of any type of motor vehicle

· Serving of water in clubs or restaurants or any other public eating places, unless requested by customer

· Water use for flushing of sewers, except as deemed necessary in the interest of public health and safety

· Use of fire hydrants for any purpose other than fighting fires. This includes fire practice drills by all fire departments

Pennsylvania American Water offers the following tips for conserving water inside and outside your home:

· Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it. · Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

· Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.

· Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.

· Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

· Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

· Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

Pennsylvania American Water offers multiple water conservation resources in the Wise Water Use section of its website.

The voluntary water conservation request will remain in effect until further notice. Pennsylvania American Water said it will provide updates as necessary.