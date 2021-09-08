EASTON, Pa. - Seven stories. $70 million.
JB Reilly is one step closer to building what's being called The Marquis, on the site of the obsolete Pine Street garage, after an Easton City Council committee recommended City Center over four other developers.
"We've been interested in expanding in other cities for quite some time," Reilly said.
The complex would be a little more than 400,000 square feet, with retail on the first floor, 274 apartments on the upper floors, and parking for residents and the public.
"The configuration of the building is a little bit different than what we typically do with parking incorporated underneath the building," Reilly said.
He's hoping to move some of the Allentown NIZ momentum to other parts of the region.
"We've had success pre-pandemic with residential and frankly during the pandemic the demand has actually even accelerated," Reilly said. "We think that those same market factors are there in Easton."
"I just want to thank the committee members. They did a great job because they were not only concerned about the use, they were concerned about the look, the design and worried about parking," said Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto says the housing stock is needed.
"What we're hoping is by attracting all these young adults, we'll then attract all these offices and data centers and everything else," Panto said. "Disposable income is very important to our businesses."
"There these – you know – classic small cities that businesses and people are migrating to out of some of the large costal cities," Reilly said.
Easton City Council still needs to pass a formal resolution, which could happen as early as late September.
The project will need about 12 months planning, and demolition can't even begin until the new parking garage on Fourth Street opens sometime next summer.