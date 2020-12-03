ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local pharmaceutical manufacturing company is expanding as it works on a COVID-19 vaccine.

US Specialty Formulations joined state officials Thursday to announce plans to invest more than $5 million in the effort.

USSF and its partner VaxForm are expected to request FDA approval for a COVID-19 oral and injectible vaccine in mid-2021. In order to meet that deadline, the company will create at least 97 new jobs and expand its 41,000-square-foot facility in Allentown.

A $291,000 state grant is expected to aid in the expansion.

