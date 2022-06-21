PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - From pick up to processing, operators from Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township, Northampton County explained the role of waste management to people at a public meeting Tuesday.
The goal-inform the community on why Grand Central plans to submit an application to purchase an additional 325 acres to expand operations.
"This provides our residents, our customers with disposal, affordable disposal for the next 20 years," said Adrienne Fors, the company's Community Relations Specialist.
Fors says in addition to the trash disposal, the landfill's location in Plainfield Township provides millions of dollars of support to Plainfield and surrounding towns for services such as emergency management, educational improvement taxes, businesses, and more.
But some people at the public meeting say they've had enough.
"I don't want it around here. I'm tired of it," said William Dimmick, who lives in Pen Argyl.
He tells us he's tired of the smell.
"We don't need all that down here. And it stinks and they won't stop," Dimmick said.
Tom Carlo, also of Penn Argyl, agrees.
"We got hot days, if the wind's blowing towards Kargil I can't keep my windows open," Carlo said.
On the other hand, Nazareth resident Brianne Kemmerer says people aren't considering the millions of dollars the surrounding areas will lose if they lose the landfill's support.
"I feel that our township doesn't have a good enough idea on what they're going to do with the budget that we are going to have after waste management is no longer here to support us," Kemmerer said.
Staff with Grand Central tells us it's one of three landfills in the area that is set to reach capacity in less than a decade. If that happens, trash will likely be shipped out of the area, which could be costly for residents.
No decisions were made Tuesday night. The meeting was simply to inform people on why Grand Central says it needs to expand.
However, the company does plan to go through with the application process for the second time.