ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway.

The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof.

Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who is unable to afford a new roof.

In the Light Roofing will select the winner once it has a suitable number of entries.

A date for choosing the winner has not yet been set.