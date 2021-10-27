EASTON, Pa. - A.P. Deauville may not be a household name, but the products the company creates, like Power Stick deodorant, are.
The company is responsible for making a number of personal products, like soaps, and shampoo and conditioners. Their brand has been expanding.
"For 20 years we've been growing our business, and about a year and a half ago we realized we outgrew our facility in New Jersey," said company CEO Fred Horowitz.
So across state lines they went, and renovated a warehouse on Glover Road in Easton.
"We brought it back to life and made it a state-of-the-art facility," Horowitz said.
Now that they're moved in, the ribbon has been cut.
Horowitz says he couldn't ask for a better location.
And with this move comes new jobs, making it a win-win for the area and A.P. Deauville.
"At the end of the day we have a state-of-the-art facility making personal care in America in Easton, Pennsylvania, making a great product and adding jobs," Horowitz said.