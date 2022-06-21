PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A public meeting to address a proposed landfill expansion in Northampton County is set to take place Tuesday night.
Employees of Grand Central Landfill say it's set to reach capacity in about six years, and it needs to expand to continue operations. It's the company's second time proposing the plan after facing opposition two years ago.
More than a half a century of trash sits underneath the massive mounds at Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township, located at the edge of the county.
"We primarily service Northampton, Lehigh, Monroe, Carbon, Pike, pretty much the general area around Northampton County. So we say about a 90-mile radius," said spokesperson Adrienne Fors.
Fors says the facility how it currently stands will cease operations in less than a decade unless it's able to expand operations.
"The property we're looking to purchase is 325 acres with 211 acres zoned for solid waste and processing," Fors said.
The proposal was immediately shut down two years ago.
Fors says the waste management facility took the past two years to reassess its approach. She says right now it's about educating the community.
"This provides our residents, our customers with disposal, affordable disposal for the next 20 years and will continue to utilize the infrastructure here on site," Fors said.
She says if the proposed plan doesn't pass, then it could become more costly for taxpayers.
"The trash is going to go on trucks and it's going to go further away. And if it goes further away, that means it's going to be a higher cost for everyone," Fors said.
Fors says the two other landfills in the area, Chrin Landfill and Bethlehem Landfill, are all expected to reach capacity at around the same time.
Grand Central is the only one with the space to expand.