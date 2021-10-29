WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township Mayor Michael Harakal has been serving in that position since 2018.
That's the same year that Ashley Nischan was hired by the township as a human resource officer. But Nischan doesn't work there anymore. She said she quit because of Mayor Harakal's inappropriate behavior.
In a statement from her attorneys, Nischan claims she was "forced to endure unwanted touching, even though she repeatedly made it clear she did not want to be hugged, touched or otherwise."
She also claims the mayor asked her to leave her husband for him, and says Harakal found reasons to be alone with her.
Nischan says she wasn't alone in her feelings. She claims she and other employees were "forced to arrange furniture in their offices so that the Mayor would not come behind their desks."
After Nischan complained to her supervisors, the Board of Commissioners hired an independent investigator to look into the claims. A number of recommendations were made, many surrounding harassment protocols, that employees were required to sign off on, per her attorneys.
The Deputy Mayor, Jack Meyers, wrote a professional reference addressing Nischan's claims head-on, saying "We currently have two government officials who have not been answerable to the public for their conduct," adding that the backlash had "taken a personal toll on Ashley."
Nischan said she left her position and took a lower-paying, entry-level HR position in South Carolina.
Her attorneys filed a complaint through the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission and said there is a civil investigation underway. Once that investigation is complete, her attorneys say they plan to file a lawsuit.
As for an investigation with police, the attorneys say the physical touching never went far enough for a criminal investigation.
The mayor isn't commenting on this, but an attorney for Whitehall Township did release a statement saying, "The claims have been thoroughly investigated and found to be without merit. The Township looks forward to addressing these matters in court."