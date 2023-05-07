EMMAUS, Pa. - A survey underway in Emmaus is asking the community about possibly creating a so-called "quiet zone" because of train noise at night.

But doing so could cost the borough around $2 million -- with no outside financial help.

The borough said it has received an increase in complaints about train noise at night. According to information on the municipal website, the borough gathered information from Norfolk Southern about what it would take to possibly create a quiet zone between certain hours at night.

With it, trains would no longer blow horns and whistles at night. A community survey has been set up to gauge the community's interest before borough officials make a decision.

The borough said if a quiet zone was created, it would cost between $1.9 and $2.3 million. According to the survey, six intersections would need significant infrastructure upgrades as part of it and it would be paid for by Emmaus taxpayers.

"I lived in Emmaus my whole life, so these sounds don't really bother me," said Bryan Gruver of Emmaus.

Gruver said he hears some people complain about the noise.

"New people that move in, it might bother them because they're not used to it," said Gruver.

Michael Tone said he lives three streets away from the tracks. It is a noise he tells us he grew up with.

"I don't think the trains are that loud, it's something that's everything about Emmaus is about the trains. They don't really bother me at all," said Tone.

The survey can be done online and can be found on the Borough's website. There is no word on how long the survey will be up for or when upgrades could be done, if the idea moves through.