BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex.
The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
Specifically, the Wawa would be located at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive corner, which is known as Harvey's Corner. The bank would be a Fidelity Bank property.
The developer is seeking zoning relief from 10 township requirements, contesting Zoning Officer Samantha Smith's code interpretations.
On Wednesday night, the board received more than two hours of testimony on six of the requirements: parking, setback, crosswalks, pedestrian scaled lighting, street edge improvements and utilities.
The testimony almost never occurred, though. The hearing "made the assumption" that the property would be in a mixed-used overlay district. However, that is not the zoning district currently, and the applicant is requesting that the township change the zoning.
That case is to be reviewed by another body. Wagner Enterprises' attorney, Julie Wagner Burkart, told Chairman Dave Chismar that if the zoning district is not changed, their decision would not be applicable.
Chismar appeared confused by the request, saying, "I've been on this board 19 years, and I've never heard this before." He added, "My concern is we are putting the cart before the horse."
Whatever concerns may have existed were ultimately mollified, and the hearing proceeded. Something that was not mollified was the disapproval of resident Albert Fulcher who spoke during a section of the hearing where audience members could ask questions of testimony.
Fulcher frequently began asking questions about aspects of the project that either had yet to be discussed or would not be discussed. He was directed three times by Chismar to refrain from asking questions about non-testimony or making personal statements.
Fulcher apologized, and finally said, "I'm so upset because it's absurd."
Chismar suspended the hearing at 10 p.m. It is scheduled to continue at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Medical office building
In other news, zoners heard an appeal seeking zoning relief from two requirements for a proposed two-story medical office building at Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. The applicant is TSV-CEVN Bethlehem LLC.
The structure is offered at 45,000 square feet on 5 acres. The board granted a setback request, but denied a request to not connect sidewalk along the driveway of the property to Farmersville Road.