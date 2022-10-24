Concannon Miller, a Lehigh Valley accounting firm for 60 years, will soon go by a new name.

The local company will become part of CLA, also known as CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the eighth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. The deal is effective as of Nov. 1.

Minneapolis-based CLA did not disclose the terms of the transaction. The larger firm is enhancing its service in two states by adding staff at Concannon Miller's Hanover Township, Northampton County, and St. Petersburg, Florida, offices.

For Concannon Miller, incorporated in 1962, the deal is all about growing.

"We felt it was time to look at the future of the firm and what our opportunity for growth was, for our people as well as for our clients," Andrea Brady, a Concannon shareholder and board member, said Monday. "We just felt that now was the time to look for that growth. We put in a lot of due diligence to find a great fit and that's how we chose CLA."

Concannon Miller's 130-plus employees will continue to work with local clients.

"We're going to keep our existing locations," Brady said. "The only change clients should see is the name on the letterhead. We will be serving our same local clients with the same local teams."

Those local teams will be growing. Concannon Miller/CLA is looking to add new team members immediately, Brady said.

"We're joining CLA for the opportunity for growth for our people and for our clients, and we're hoping to expand in the Lehigh Valley market," she said. "We have open positions."

Concannon Miller is big locally and comes in 191st in the U.S in Inside Public Accounting's rankings, based on net revenue of $22.7 million.

CLA's annual net revenue was reported at $1.45 billion, more than 60 times as much as Concannon Miller's. CLA has 121 locations and employs about 7,500 people. The firm was created in 2012 via the merger of two midwestern companies.

Despite the size difference, Concannon Miller President Ted Witman said in the earlier joint statement that the two firms operate the same way.

"We take our clients' needs to heart and commit to fully understanding their business and their goals, both professional and personal," he said. "CLA shares this promise, which is a key reason behind our decision to join the firm."

Concannon Miller serves many McDonald's Corp. franchisees, and is a full-service tax, accounting and consulting firm serving manufacturers, distributors, small businesses, families and not-for-profit groups, according to the joint statement.