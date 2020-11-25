HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It's been a busy day for LVIA, despite the spread of COVID-19.
But the big question WFMZ's Holly Harrar had for everyone was why? Why travel with cases on the rise here? And those we spoke to say they have their reasons.
Laverne Brooks flew into Allentown from Memphis. She says deciding to do that was tough.
"It did scare me and I did almost change my mind at the last minute and then I decided to come on at the last minute," Brooks said.
She's a healthcare provider who, despite all we know about a rise in cases, felt pretty safe flying. She says she weighed whether to be alone or to be with those she loves.
"My son lives here and he just had a baby," Brooks said.
Mercedes Vandergrift flew in from Orlando, but to spread the ashes of her late grandmother with her family over the holiday. Although she doesn't typically come home to Allentown, COVID certainly wasn't going to stop her.
"I don't look at COVID as some pandemic that's plaguing America. I look at it like it's a flu," Vandergrift said.
With her daughters in tow, she says wearing masks and following directions from the airline is the best she could do.
"They're enforcing the use of masks and they're using the air filtration system where you're breathing in fresh air every three minutes and they kind of announce that before the flight takes off so I feel like that puts everyone at ease in some kind of way," Vandergrift said.
Others are simply relying on faith.
"Am I nervous about COVID? No, because I trust in God and I think we need to put our trust in God and we're going to be all right," said traveler Meghan Romero.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated its travel order Wednesday. It requires travelers from other states who are 11 years or older to provide evidence of a negative COVID test or quarantine for 14 days.