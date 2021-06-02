ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People who volunteered their time at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Allentown are getting a special thank-you.
The Pennsylvania Music Preservation Society announced Wednesday plans for a concert, called "Music for Heroes."
It will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Maingate Nightclub in Allentown.
The concert, featuring Grammy-winning polka musician Jimmy Sturr, will honor military veterans and the volunteers who administered vaccine doses to the public at the Allentown Fairgrounds over the past five months.
The vaccination site opened up in January, but will close by the end of the month.