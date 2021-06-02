ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People who volunteered their time at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Allentown are getting a special thank-you.

The Pennsylvania Music Preservation Society announced Wednesday plans for a concert, called "Music for Heroes."

It will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Maingate Nightclub in Allentown.

The concert, featuring Grammy-winning polka musician Jimmy Sturr, will honor military veterans and the volunteers who administered vaccine doses to the public at the Allentown Fairgrounds over the past five months.

The vaccination site opened up in January, but will close by the end of the month.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.