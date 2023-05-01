BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People came together at SteelStacks in Bethlehem for some music and a big reveal.
Local recording artist Melody Cruz kicked things off with a performance.
That was followed by a reveal of this year's free concert series lineup at the Levitt Pavilion.
The free concerts at the pavilion will begin May 19. They'll be held every Thursday to Saturday along with select Sunday nights.
The series will continue until September 9.
Here's the full schedule:
Friday, May 19, 2023 - Vanessa Collier
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Roberta Lea
Thursday, May 25, 2023 - Emily Drinker
Friday, May 26, 2023 - haZy cosmic jive - David Bowie Tribute
Saturday, May 27, 2023 - Tomberlin
Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Craig Thatcher Band
Friday, June 2, 2023 - Ada Vox
Saturday, June 3, 2023 - The Linda Ronstadt Experience
Sunday, June 4, 2023 - The Ataris
Thursday, June 8, 2023 - Jackson Pines
Friday, June 9, 2023 - The Outcrops
Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Drew Angus
Thursday, June 15, 2023 - The Chiclettes
Friday, June 16, 2023 - Buffalo Rose
Saturday, June 17, 2023 - Henry & the Reggae Rockers
Thursday, June 22, 2023 - Hotel Fiction
Friday, June 23, 2023 - Herencia Jibara
Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Little Johnny Rivero and His Salsa Band
Thursday, June 29, 2023 - Motherfolk
Friday, June 30, 2023 - Garth.
Saturday, July 1, 2023 - One Earth ReggaeFest - Mighty Mystic
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - The Allentown Band
Thursday, July 6, 2023 - Kyshona
Friday, July 7, 2023 - Erin & the Wildfire
Saturday, July 8, 2023 - Grace Kelly
Thursday, July 13, 2023 - Bassel & the Supernaturals
Friday, July 14, 2023 - Morgan James
Saturday, July 15, 2023 - Night Train - The Guns n' Roses Tribute Experience
Thursday, July 20, 2023 - De Tierra Caliente
Friday, July 21, 2023 - Bywater Call
Saturday, July 22, 2023 - The Sensational Barnes Brothers
Sunday, July 23, 2023 - Toronzo Cannon
Thursday, July 27, 2023 - Sons of Mystro
Friday, July 28, 2023 - Argonaut & Wasp
Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Ryan Stevenson
Friday, August 18, 2023 - Flow Tribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023 - Reservoir Hill
Thursday, August 24, 2023 - Celisse
Friday, August 25, 2023 - Bumpin' Uglies
Saturday, August 26, 2023 - La Santa Cecilia (Levitt National Tour)
Thursday, August 31, 2023 - Certainly So
Friday, September 1, 2023 - MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS - Beatles, Zeppelin, Doors Tribute
Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Chatham Rabbits
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Southern Avenue
Friday, September 8, 2023 - Metalachi
Saturday, September 9, 2023 - The Aardvarks