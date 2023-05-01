BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People came together at SteelStacks in Bethlehem for some music and a big reveal.

Local recording artist Melody Cruz kicked things off with a performance.

That was followed by a reveal of this year's free concert series lineup at the Levitt Pavilion.

The free concerts at the pavilion will begin May 19. They'll be held every Thursday to Saturday along with select Sunday nights.

The series will continue until September 9.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Vanessa Collier

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Roberta Lea

Thursday, May 25, 2023 - Emily Drinker

Friday, May 26, 2023 - haZy cosmic jive - David Bowie Tribute

Saturday, May 27, 2023 - Tomberlin

Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Craig Thatcher Band

Friday, June 2, 2023 - Ada Vox

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - The Linda Ronstadt Experience

Sunday, June 4, 2023 - The Ataris

Thursday, June 8, 2023 - Jackson Pines

Friday, June 9, 2023 - The Outcrops

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Drew Angus

Thursday, June 15, 2023 - The Chiclettes

Friday, June 16, 2023 - Buffalo Rose

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - Henry & the Reggae Rockers

Thursday, June 22, 2023 - Hotel Fiction

Friday, June 23, 2023 - Herencia Jibara

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Little Johnny Rivero and His Salsa Band

Thursday, June 29, 2023 - Motherfolk

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Garth.

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - One Earth ReggaeFest - Mighty Mystic

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - The Allentown Band

Thursday, July 6, 2023 - Kyshona

Friday, July 7, 2023 - Erin & the Wildfire

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - Grace Kelly

Thursday, July 13, 2023 - Bassel & the Supernaturals

Friday, July 14, 2023 - Morgan James

Saturday, July 15, 2023 - Night Train - The Guns n' Roses Tribute Experience

Thursday, July 20, 2023 - De Tierra Caliente

Friday, July 21, 2023 - Bywater Call

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - The Sensational Barnes Brothers

Sunday, July 23, 2023 - Toronzo Cannon

Thursday, July 27, 2023 - Sons of Mystro

Friday, July 28, 2023 - Argonaut & Wasp

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Ryan Stevenson

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Flow Tribe

Saturday, August 19, 2023 - Reservoir Hill

Thursday, August 24, 2023 - Celisse

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Bumpin' Uglies

Saturday, August 26, 2023 - La Santa Cecilia (Levitt National Tour)

Thursday, August 31, 2023 - Certainly So

Friday, September 1, 2023 - MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS - Beatles, Zeppelin, Doors Tribute

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Chatham Rabbits

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Southern Avenue

Friday, September 8, 2023 - Metalachi

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - The Aardvarks