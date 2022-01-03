ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Doctors say more people are in Lehigh Valley hospitals with Covid-19 than there were a year ago.
"Our testing positivity has rose across our region, whether in the Lehigh Valley region, north, south, it is up pretty significantly," said Dr. Jodi Lenko, Lehigh Valley Health Network.
According to data from the Department of Health, between Christmas Eve and December 30th, there were more than 1,000 confirmed cases in Northampton County and nearly 1,500 in Lehigh County alone.
It's having an impact on hospitals
"At our very highest peak on December 23rd a year ago, we had 285 individuals in all of our hospitals. Today, it's a little higher than 360," continued Lenko.
A supply shortage of rapid antigen tests is making things more complicated and leaving people at risk
"They are hard to come by unless you've had a stockpile that you've kept on order, but it's tough to go to a pharmacy and pick one up," said Lenko.
Biden administration officials have said they anticipate making half a billion tests available this month.
Doctors say practicing good hygiene, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are steps that could help you avoid a trip to the hospital.
Dr. Jahre of St. Luke's says 80% of their patients haven't been vaccinated and he's urging people not to let their guard down during what he says is a critical moment.
"We're all COVID fatigued out. We all want life to be what it was. The main thing is, when we're in the midst of a tremendous surge like we are right now, this is not the time to throw all caution to the wind," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Sr. VP of Medical and Academic Affairs of St. Luke's University Health Network. "I think we have another two or three weeks that are going to be particularly crucial."