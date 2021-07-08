HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Amy Jarrett and Rachel Artinyan are all glammed up and ready to go to Florida.
The ladies are going to a convention to grow their nail strip business.
"It's 100% dry nail polish strips, so it's really nice," Artinyan said.
But the best part is the strips won't catch the eye of the TSA.
LVIA says in the last few days it's seen roughly 5,000 passengers, and about a fifth of them forgot the 311 rule that applies to anything you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour.
"For the 311 is very simple, 3.4 ounces or 100 mL as far as the size of the liquid and it needs to fit in to a one-quart bag.," said Michael Kichline, assistant federal security director with the TSA in Allentown.
TSA says many large liquid items resulted in a bag check, which pulled a traveler out of line and caused a delay. And when you add in the spike in air travelers, TSA officials say those delays can make long lines even worse.
TSA says it also wants to remind folks that masks must be worn until Sept. 13, and arriving two hours before your flight is a real thing these days.
As for Jarrett and Artinyan, "I just...don't really bring anything, just period," Artinyan said.
All they packed were their expectations for a good time.
For more tips on air travel and what's allowed through the checkpoints, people can visit tsa.gov.