BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem now has a conflict of interest ordinance. City Council approved the measure Tuesday night in an effort to ensure that public officials use their positions to act in the best interest of the city rather than for personal interests.
The ordinance governs the actions of any elected or appointed city officeholder related to campaign contributions, direct or indirect investments and ownership interest and money received by an immediate family member.
It applies to members of City Council, members of city boards and commissions, individuals who must file a Pennsylvania financial disclosure form and city officials except as provided for in the Pennsylvania Public Official and Employee Ethics Act.
Specifically, the ordinance establishes when councilmembers must recuse themselves from any votes on a subject in which they hold a financial interest.
"More rigorous rules must be put in place to preserve the trust of our citizens that our votes are for them and not for us," Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt said.
Recycling costs
In other news, Laura Collins, director of the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, said the administration plans to increase the city's recycling fee.
A bill is expected for council's next meeting detailing the hike.