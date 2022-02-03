EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission heard an update Wednesday night from the developer of The Confluence, a mixed-use project planned for the site of the former Days Inn on South Third Street.
John Callahan, director of development for Peron Development, said the project has several preliminary meetings with Easton's historic district commission and zoning board in the coming month. He expects the final plan for the project to be submitted to the commission by early April. Then, he said, if all goes well, the project will break ground in the beginning of September.
The project will combine a mix of residential units — 73 condos and 212 apartments — with art and entertainment space centered around a large courtyard. The art spaces will be operated by ArtsQuest and will include two movie theaters, a performance space, a restaurant and visual art studios.
The center courtyard will be divided into a public area, with space for concerts, markets and food trucks, and a private area for residents of the development, which will include outdoor fire pits and a small dog park.
There will be an underground parking garage, with an entrance on Fourth Street. Because the site is currently a parking lot, the new development won't cause any increase in impervious coverage.
However, the plans include a system to capture rainwater and store up to 40,000 gallons of it for later use in irrigating the project's landscaping.
Callahan said the next step is a meeting with the Easton Historic District Commission, scheduled for Feb. 14.