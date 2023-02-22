ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At The Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Sienna in Allentown, the pews are a lot fuller than they have been in recent years.

The congregation is turning out in bigger numbers post pandemic to observe Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.

"It's hard to find community and to see the church full again is something so beautiful," said Aislinn Duran, who observed Ash Wednesday at the church.

At this mass, children from the church's Catholic school received their ashes.

The ashes represent mortality and penance in the observance of Lent leading up to Easter.

As part of Lent, observers typically give up something as a sign of sacrifice, representing the ultimate sacrifice given by Jesus.

"I'm giving up sleep, so I'd love to sleep in, but I'm going to give up sleep and go to mass early," Duran said.

Today is the first day of Lent. It lasts for six weeks, leading up to the biggest observance of the Christian faith, Easter.