LANSFORD, Pa. - One of the Republican candidates for Congress from the Lehigh Valley talked jobs Monday in Lansford, Carbon County.
Kevin Dellicker is a business owner and veteran.
He says, if elected, he will work on policies to control inflation and promote small businesses.
Dellicker is vying with Lisa Scheller for the GOP nomination in the redrawn seventh district. Two-term incumbent Democrat Susan Wild is running unopposed.
The new seventh district covers all of Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties, along with part of Monroe County.