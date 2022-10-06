ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley voters have a choice between two liars to represent them in the U.S. Congress, if the candidates can be believed.

"She has lied about my positions," Republican challenger Lisa Scheller said of incumbent Susan Wild.

"Another lie," Wild said later, after Scheller said the Democrat would "defund the police."

The candidates went at each other Thursday during a debate at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. It was moderated by Tony Iannelli, chief executive officer of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. It will be broadcast in two parts on 69-WFMZ-TV. The first half will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, and the second at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

The 2022 race is a rematch of 2020, when Wild, an attorney, won a close election. She is seeking her third term representing Pennsylvania's Seventh District, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties; Carbon County, which is new to the district, and part of Monroe County. Wild also finished the term of Republican Charles Dent in the former 15th District after Dent resigned in 2018.

Scheller is the chief executive officer of Silberline Manufacturing Co., based in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. The company makes aluminum pigments. She has also served as a Lehigh County commissioner.

The challenger repeatedly mentioned "the American Dream" and her record as a business leader. Scheller also tied Wild to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"If you want to vote for Joe Biden, you vote for Susan Wild," Scheller said. She blamed inflation on Democrats and "reckless spending."

Wild said Scheller's company is creating jobs in China, not the U.S. Silberline has two plants in China and is preparing to open a third.

"I have never shipped a job to China," Scheller said, adding, "China is our adversary."

Wild responded that 60% of Silberline's workforce is overseas. The company has closed two U.S. plants in the past six years.

"There is one job at Silberline Manufacturing that is safe," Wild said, "and that is Lisa's job."

The domestic jobs issue kept coming up. Late in the debate, Scheller said, "I create jobs. You create talking points."

"You create jobs for the Chinese," Wild said.

The crowd of about 300 at Muhlenberg's Seeger's Union building included supporters from both sides, who at times drowned out candidate comments. The crowd was particularly loud when Scheller and Wild discussed abortion.

"The government does not belong in your doctor's office," said Wild, who supports choice.

Scheller said Wild's campaign has lied about her stance on abortion.

"I do support exceptions for rape, incest and for the life of the mother," she said, while affirming her pro-life position.

"We need to build a culture of life," Scheller said.

On inflation and the cost of health care, Wild said she is working to bring down prices, particularly of prescription drugs. Scheller said government is the problem, not the solution.

"What we need is competition," Scheller said.

On foreign policy, Scheller said "Joe Biden and Susan Wild caused the war (in Ukraine) by buying oil from Russia."

"It's amazing to me that my opponent thinks the war in Ukraine is about oil," Wild said. She said the war is a land grab by Vladimir Putin, president of Russia. Both candidates denounced Putin.

After being tied to Biden several times, Wild conceded the president is "not perfect." During the debate, she asked for Scheller's position on former President Donald Trump, who endorsed the Republican's 2020 candidacy. Scheller's response "did not really answer the question," Wild said.

Both candidates said they are in favor of legal immigration. Scheller said illegal immigration leads to drugs, criminals and terrorists coming into the U.S., adding, "It's all because of the failed policies of Joe Biden and Susan Wild."

Wild said she supports more resources being allocated to border security, but said the country needs legal immigrants for its workforce.

Scheller made her support of the Second Amendment right to bear arms clear, linking that issue to crime and support for law enforcement.

Wild said her goal is to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, not of law-abiding citizens. Scheller responded that Wild supports bans on the sale of "ARs," an apparent reference to the AR-15, a semiautomatic weapon that is often referred to as an "assault rifle."

Scheller summed up her goals: "I will put Pennsylvania first, I will put the district first" and she vowed to fight inflation, support law enforcement and protect the border.

Wild got to speak last, based on a coin flip. She said fighting inflation, supporting domestic manufacturing and promoting health care are among her objectives.

After an hour of arguing, the candidates shook hands with moderator Iannelli and each other and greeted supporters.