BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Candidates vying for the 7th Congressional District seat squared off in a debate.
Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller discussed several issues Monday morning at the Saucon Valley Country Club.
Wild says she decided to run because she is worried about the future of the country and is seeking re-election because she wants to finish the work she started over the last two years.
During a question about her voting record, she was asked if she could work with Republicans or if she voted the way that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted her to.
"I have voted against the Speaker's wishes on some very significant bills. A number of people here in the audience are aware that I voted against the First Heroes Act because I thought it was too big and not specific enough and didn't help enough people right here in Pennsylvania," Wild said.
Opponent Lisa Scheller has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and says she is getting into the race because Nancy Pelosi and Susan Wild are taking the country down a road towards socialism. Scheller was asked if she will toe the Republican line, or if she would be working with Democrats to help the American people.
"I do have a record of bi-partisanship. I was a county commissioner, and as a county commissioner on nearly every important measure we had bipartisan support," Scheller said.
The women discussed other topics like the coronavirus and if they support sending Americans another stimulus check.