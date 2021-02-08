ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For 32-year-old Allentown single mother of 3 Natalie Pimentel, the past year has been a test of endurance.
"I used to be able to pay my rent in full. Now I have to pay in installments through the month, and sometimes I can't even do that," she explained.
She is forced to choose between work and watching her kids, now home for school, as day care she says is too expensive. Unemployment benefits are their lifeline, but at less than $20,000 a year, it's a short line.
"Overwhelmingly stressful. Sometimes agony. Because you have to choose do you feed your kids this week or you pay a bill to keep a roof over their head," she lamented.
However, she would qualify for a $3,000 tax credit per child to be paid in monthly installments. Kids under 6 get $3,600. Those earning up to $75,000 or households earning $150,000 would be eligible. Congressional Democrats want it in the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, a move President Biden supports.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney proposed a similar plan, but fellow Republican Pat Toomey favors a more targeted approach to money already allocated. He's not in favor of a new relief bill.
"The economy is roaring back. Unemployment is half of what it was, we have record high disposable income and people are saving more," he said on CNN Sunday.
"All those things don't qualify for every family," Pimentel said.
Pimentel's endurance is fading as her extended unemployment from the stimulus bill signed in December, hasn't yet arrived.
"We don't have a dime left in the bank," she said.