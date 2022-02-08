EASTON, Pa. - Congresswoman Susan Wild is using Safer Internet Day to pressure YouTube to remove certain videos, specifically, those that teach kids how to harm themselves.
"This is an actual screenshot from one of the YouTube videos, and the first line at the bottom says, 'in this episode, the invisible man shows you how to tie a hangman's noose,'" said Wild.
Wild says the kids YouTube profits from are dying from "How To Tie a Noose" videos.
She held a virtual discussion Tuesday urging the company to take the videos down.
Psychotherapist Jennifer Libby says she's talked with families who've lost their children after they used these types of videos, as well as kids who admit to watching them.
"I'll never forget my client telling me that she just goes on YouTube to rehearse how to tie a noose so that she's 100% sure of how to do it when she decides that she's actually ready," said Libby, who is also the CEO and founder of Promly.
"Removing the videos could be the difference between life and death," said Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon.
Wild says a recent study showed suicide rates for children between five and eleven years old have tripled, and 78% of those deaths were by hanging.
She says in September of 2020, she led the effort to send YouTube a bipartisan letter asking for mental health resources to be more prominently displayed by using larger fonts and un-skippable introductory videos.
She also asked for pop up warnings and mental health prompts that would redirect users away from the 'how-to' URLs.
While she still hasn't heard much from the company, Wild said, "let this serve as notice that we will not end this fight until those videos come down."
Wild points out YouTube has taken down other harmful videos, including those involving conversion therapy.
"Committing to promote mental health and combat deaths of despair in our country cannot just be rhetoric," said Wild. "These companies must realize that they play a unique, outsized role in our lives, and particularly in the lives of our children."