ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was all about books at WFMZ's studio on Saturday and how talking with the author helps connect the reader to the writer.

Kirsten Hess of Let's Play Books Bookstore in Emmaus and author Ethan Joella whose new book A Quiet Life was just released visited the WFMZ studio for some book talk.

Ethan was at Let's Play Books Bookstore for a meet and greet.

"I think it's a great way to connect. I think authors should partner as much as possible with the independent book sellers," Ethan said.

Kirsten, owner of Let's Play Books Bookstore feels that it is important for readers to connect with writers.

"It started with children, because I found that children who were reluctant readers, as soon as they met an author of any genre, they wanted to read that book. And it is the same thing for adults."