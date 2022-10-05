ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are on scene of a natural gas leak in Allentown.

A contractor hit the line just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at North Meadow and Liberty streets, said Joe Swope, a spokesperson for UGI.

The gas line was shut off a short time later, Swope said.

Initial reports indicated the block was being evacuated.

The Allentown Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area.

UGI crews will fix the line, which typically takes several hours, Swope said.

Authorities did not known who the contractor was or what work they were doing in the area.