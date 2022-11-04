EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton.

2:47 Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little different.

According to city officials, construction is on track to wrap up in time for the first weekend of Easton Winter Village on Nov. 18, 19 and 20.

The biggest part of the work to be completed, the city says, is redoing the southwest quad of Centre Square, by Crayola. That renovation is currently underway.

The city expects that construction will be finished and will have no impact on holiday events or attractions such as the vendor huts, skating rink or Easton Peace Candle lighting.

A video shared to the city's Facebook page shows the progress that's being made around all of Centre Square.