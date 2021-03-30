EASTON, Pa. - It's a flurry of activity at the new and improved Cottingham Stadium, as construction crews ready the next chapter for Easton High School's Rover Nation.
"The field house currently is about halfway done and at this point we are ordering furniture, looking at color schemes and things like that for the interior of the field house," said Easton Area School District Athletic Director Jim Pokrivsak.
The century-old stadium was torn to the ground in August 2020 to make way for a state-of-the-art facility that district officials say will retain the charm and character of the community around it.
Key features include expanded locker rooms, an athletic training area, and space for officials.
Pokrivsak says the district is really getting its money's worth from the nearly $16 million project, as the layout of the 5,500-seat stadium and the synthetic turf will be practical for all of the school's team sports and band to use.
But the crown jewel, officials say, is the score board. Officials say it will be all digitized.
Pokrivsak says the district is still working on sponsors and naming rights, but the stadium should be completed by the Rover football home opener in August.
"The community of Easton, the football, the cheerleaders, the band and the students, Rover nation are all excited for this coming year," Pokrivsak said.