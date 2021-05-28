EASTON, Pa. – Construction on the new Fourth Street parking garage will commence on or about Tuesday, June 1, according to an announcement from the City of Easton.
The project, which is expected to take 12-14 months to complete, will begin with a perimeter fence to limit access to the site.
At the same time, a segment of Church Street between North Third Street and Bank Street will allow one-way traffic only, westbound. Due to the change, access to Church Street or Bank Street in the area will need to be made from North Third Street. According to the city announcement, this directional change will be permanent.
Anyone with questions is directed to contact Easton's Public Works Office at 610-250-6680 or by email.