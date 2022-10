EASTON, Pa. - 69 News found construction workers and activity Monday at a long-awaited project in Easton.

Crews are building the Watermark Apartments at Larry Holmes Drive and Church Street.

Plans call for an apartment complex with 150 units and hundreds of spots for off-street parking.

The developer told us, months ago, there is already a waiting list for apartments.

He also hoped to have at least one building finished before the end of the year.