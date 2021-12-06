CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – A contentious school board meeting at Southern Lehigh Monday night took many twists and turns before four incoming members — Nicole King, Christopher Wayock, Mary Joy Reinartz, and Stephen Maund — were able to ultimately take oath and new officers were elected.
The meeting opened with several comments from the public, among which one speaker made an allegation that Wayock and King made campaign contributions without reporting them, in violation of campaign law.
The speaker also alleged that a limited liability corporation owned by King's family made a contribution to a political action committee, which he claimed is illegal unless a narrow set of circumstances are met. He said King actively hid the error and her subsequent correction of it when the PAC returned the money to the limited liability corporation.
Nicole Dolan, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board, spoke next, saying that while the four individuals did receive the majority of the votes in the election, they did not meet other conditions necessary to be sworn in.
She claimed that all candidates were required by state campaign reporting laws to file either a campaign finance report or statement for each of four reporting periods, regardless of how much money they received or spent. There is an exception to this requirement if candidates sign a waiver of reporting, which Dolan claims the incoming members did not sign.
They would have then been required to file the campaign finance report or statement four times, which none of them did, Dolan said. She claimed King, Wayock and Maund only filed two of the four reports, while Reinartz filed none.
Dolan added that the four candidates collectively accumulated more than $2,600 in late fees and none have paid their balance, which would make them ineligible to be certified, per state law.
"Due to these facts, if you proceed with swearing in Wayock, King, Maund and Reinartz, that will actually be in violation of Pennsylvania law," Dolan said. "Are these individuals going to start their term on the board by breaking the law again?"
Dolan went on to say, "There is no problem with postponing this, and doing so could go a long way in showing the community that this newly elected board plans to comply with the law going forward and is willing to learn from their mistakes rather than ignore them and commit more mistakes."
The allegations cast doubt for some board members, with Dr. Priya Sareen asking the solicitor if the allegations are true and what the next steps should be in terms of addressing them. The solicitor responded that the board has only an allegation made by a member of the public but no facts, so it should proceed as planned with the reorganization.
Emily Gehman, who was elected as temporary president for the meeting, asked for clarification regarding the process for reorganization given the current situation with Lehigh County not being able to certify election results due to a judicial race still hanging in the balance with 250 mail-in ballots in question.
Board member Jeffrey Dimmig, who is a lawyer, said even though the incoming members have not been certified due to those unrelated county election issues, the new members should be seated because "it's in the best interest of this community and the district." Unlike East Penn School District, Dimmig said Southern Lehigh has a quorum with five board members and could move forward with the reorganization.
Dimmig said he believed the four new members should be appointed as directors Monday night, their appointments should continue until the election is certified, and they should then be sworn in again for the remainder of their terms.
Since the district magistrate would not be involved in the swearing-in as usual because of the pause on the county certification of the election, Dimmig said the temporary president of the board would need to appoint the new members for the reorganization.
Dimmig also said the board has no information about the allegations made about campaign finance violations during the public comment period. "That's what the rule of law is about, that's what the courts are about," he said about addressing those allegations.
"There's ways for that to be handled," Dimmig added. "It's not by making an allegation at a school board meeting and expecting the board to act on it. I don't recommend that this board pay any mind to that in making this decision."
"This board has nothing before it that substantiates that information," Dimmig noted.
Still, after extended discussion, other board members expressed concern about the campaign finance allegations and their potential impact on the certification of the incoming board members, to which Dimmig said, "I am troubled that we are thinking about acting on allegations. Where does this end?"
Ultimately, Gehman said she did not personally feel comfortable, as temporary president, swearing in the four new board members. She therefore decided to take a more complicated route of putting forth a motion to amend the agenda to include a motion to appoint the new members.
After that process started and there were continued debate and frustration expressed about delaying the appointment of the new board members, Gehman said she would be willing to step down as the temporary president to allow the reorganization to proceed without compromising her own beliefs.
In a quick change of course, then, Dimmig was voted in as temporary president and the motion to amend the agenda was rescinded.
Dimmig subsequently moved forward with swearing in King, Wayock, Reinartz and Maund.
The reorganization portion of the meeting continued with numerous moments of division among members old and new, fueled largely by political differences and what Sareen described as an obvious "shift in balance," as all four new members are Republicans. However, the board did manage to appoint directors to its key positions.
Despite the plea of several board members for Dimmig to consider stepping up as board president because of his experience, he declined because he said he could not devote the time and focus required of the position. Ultimately, Reinartz was elected to the position.
William Lycett was appointed vice president and King took the role of secretary.