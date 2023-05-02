EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton is threatening to fire a construction company for delayed work on a new parking garage.

Easton Administrator Luis Campos says the city will formally exercise its right to fire Perrotto Builders LLC of Reading if it can't finish work on the Fourth Street parking garage by this Friday.

Campos says the contractor has repeatedly missed deadlines.

The garage was supposed to open last June and has been under construction for two years.

We were unable to reach the builder for a response.