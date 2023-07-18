L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A lot of Northampton County residents are still dealing with the aftermath of flooded basements.

Tuesday was a busy day for William Bischoff, who carried his soaked belongings out of the basement of his house on Alpha Ave. in Lower Mount Bethel Township. He said he had several feet of water from the overflowing Martins Creek in his basement Sunday morning.

"I knew it was powerful if it could flip that big bench back there. Whew. I don't know what we're going to do," said Bischoff.

Bischoff is 84-years-old, and doesn't have a whole lot of help, so for starters he's just trying to dry things out.

"We don't have flood insurance or anything, so if I can get it cleaned up, I might put the fans back on, it might help dry it out," said Bischoff.

Just up the road, another homeowner has hired the company City Line Construction to begin the cleanup.

"The first steps are removing anything that's wet. Contents, carpets. Anything that's wet typically, usually has to be removed," said Field Supervisor Ed Yeager.

Yeager said that even includes the walls themselves.

"The water was about three and a half feet high on the first floor, so we're actually flood cutting all the drywall," said Yeager.

Yeager's team is working fast because Wednesday morning is an important deadline from the start of the flooding.

"We usually have about 72 hours before the mold starts to grow, so the first couple days are the most important," said Yeager.

He said many homeowners will try to do the job themselves, but it's tough work.

"You can try and do it yourself, it's just very strenuous. I mean, we have four guys in here now, you can see the piles of debris we have everywhere. It's a long process," said Yeager.

A long process Bischoff hopes he'll get some assistance in going through.

"I was hoping maybe the disaster might come around. I think the neighbor heard something about it, but I haven't heard anything. It would sure help," said Bischoff.

Northampton County has now added a questionnaire on its website for homeowners who experienced damage.