It's an election that will chart the course of the next two years. A pair of runoffs in Georgia. Up for grabs? Control of the United States Senate.
"People of every other state in the union have a big stake in this election,” said Professor John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government at Lafayette College.
If Republicans maintain control, Kincaid says, the person with the most to lose is President-elect Joe Biden.
"Biden will be very limited in his ability to complete his agenda, there might be some areas such as infrastructure where they might be able to make some progress, but his climate change Green New Deal type of thing would be dead in the water in the Senate," Kincaid said.
Biden was making his case in the state on Monday: "By electing Jon and the Reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own life, the lives of the people all across this country, because their election will put an end to the block in Washington of that $2,000 stimulus check."
Although almost unimaginable, Democrats could prevail, potentially making Kamala Harris one of most powerful vice presidents in American history.
"This is historically unprecedented because it would be a two-year period in which the vice president would be the tiebreaker and vote in the Senate," Kincaid said. “That will give her a lot of bargaining leverage not only with the Senate but also with President Biden because she has to cast the tie-breaking vote.”
The outcome is raising questions on Wall Street, especially when it comes to taxes.
“We have to pay this debt. It will be paid,” said Economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University. "In the emergency that we are in, we need a united government."
He says gridlock in Washington will continue to hurt the economy.
"Hopefully, regardless of how the election goes, people will come together and help the nation go forward," Afshar said.
Although, even with a narrow majority, tax increases are still unlikely. “I think a couple of Democrats in the Senate would dissent from that,” Kincaid said.
Latest polls show Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ahead of Senators Loeffler and Perdue. Kincaid attributes that to the leaked call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the weekend, in which President Trump said “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”
“Now I wonder whether Trump is discouraging to Republican voters getting out the vote,” Kincaid said. “Both the phone call and the rally-in which he harped on rigged elections-that may have a depressing effect on voter turnout.”