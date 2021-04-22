Lehigh County spends about $1.5 million a year on electricity.
County Controller Mark Pinsley wants to make sure all that energy is renewable. He issued - On Earth Day - a proposal to do exactly that.
"Whatever comes out of your outlet comes out of your outlet. It's a mixture of energy. So the only way to have clean energy is you either have time or you have a solar farm or a wind farm or something," Pinsley said.
The proposal calls for a power purchasing agreement, meaning an energy provider will build a solar farm under an agreement the county will buy the energy.
Governor Wolf announced a similar plan for the state a few weeks ago.
"You contract with a third-party, they build it on spec, so they pay for it and basically what you have done in advance is agreed to buy electricity from them," Pinsley said.
"This is a great option to be able to, you know, avoid those upfront costs and still spur the clean energy transition," said Flora Cardoni, a field director with Penn Environment.
She says a 2018 report found the Lehigh Valley had unhealthy air quality at least 100 days.
"Ultimately to stop the worst impacts of climate change we need to go to this renewable energy across all sectors. And the only way that can happen is the government takes the lead," Cardoni said.
Pinsley says going solar could help Pennsylvania improve its ranking, as it is currently one of the worst polluters in the country.
"If you look at Pennsylvania we are one of the top three producers of carbon emission in 50 states," Pinsley said.