A proposal for a convenience store on Freemansburg Avenue will be reviewed again by Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board on Aug. 30.



The board discussed the idea at a June meeting but made no decision pending the submission of more details.



KGN Tobacco Corp. seeks to convert the former Heights Community Federal Credit Union building at 3530 Freemansburg Ave. into a convenience store that would be open "between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight."



The site is across Freemansburg Avenue from Geakers Tacos and about three blocks west from the Heights Market and Friendly Food Mart.



KGN's application says no structural changes will be made to the building and the business will not add more stormwater runoff, an issue often raised by Bethlehem Township residents.





The plan is for a "low-impact and unobtrusive neighborhood convenience store selling household goods within walking distance of residential neighborhoods," according to KGN. The store will not need additional parking, KGN said. The building covers 2,033 square feet.



At the June 28 meeting, Allentown attorney Samuel Cohen represented neighbors opposed to the store. He cited effects on "the character of the neighborhood," including traffic patterns, deliveries, and parking.



"There is sufficient off-street parking available such that Applicant's customers will not need to park on-street in surrounding residential neighborhoods," KGN said in its application.



Freemansburg Avenue is one of the township's "principal arterial roads," according to KGN.



That road may become a lot more busy. Less than a mile west of the proposed convenience store, developer Trammell Crow has proposed an 866,350-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Freemansburg Ave. That proposal is for land split by the Bethlehem Township/Freemansburg border.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission estimated that the warehouse would generate 1,481 daily vehicle trips, 520 of them by trucks. Most of them would head east on Freemansburg Avenue to Route 33.



"Freemansburg Avenue heading to Route 33 is already a nightmare," LVPC Commissioner John Gallagher said at a July 27 meeting about the warehouse proposal. Gallagher is also a member of Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners.



The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the 4225 Easton Ave. municipal building. The meeting will also be streamed on the Internet.



The agenda and details of the KGN plan are available on the township website. Agendas are subject to change.