Convicted serial rapist Seth Mull sentenced to life in prison

 

Convicted serial rapist Seth Mull has been convicted again, this time for promoting prostitution from behind bars.

The Northampton County district attorney's office says he was found guilty of the charges Tuesday.

Investigators say that back in 2019 Mull solicited a 27-year-old woman for prostitution by using an electronic tablet from the Northampton County Jail. Mull got locked up there after he was convicted of rape and the human trafficking of three women.

Sentencing for his latest verdict is set for May 13.

