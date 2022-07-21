ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday is the third straight day of temperatures in the 90s, marking an official heat wave.
People across the region are trying to find ways to cool off, with many hoping to avoid over-crowded pools.
The Lehigh Parkway is a spot that offers plenty of shade and the Little Lehigh Creek, with shallow spots that are perfect for wading.
"It's low. You can get into the creek easy with the kids and the dog and it's shallow, so you don't have to worry about them drowning or taking off down the stream..." said Tasha Heffner, who was relaxing next to the creek on Thursday. "It's nice."
People were also bringing out fishing poles, walking or even jogging. Just remember to spend time out of direct sunlight, and drink lots of water.