COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh County fire company is getting a big boost from the state government.

State Sen. Pat Browne presented a $100,000 state grant to the Coopersburg Fire Company.

The money will allow the fire company to replace its aging air-pack filling station.

Browne says it's important for the state to more actively support the local organizations that protect the public.

He says that's especially the case in the Lehigh Valley, a region that continues to grow.