ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Coopersburg woman has admitted to endangering her daughter as she tried to commit suicide earlier this year.
Sara L. Rhoads pleaded guilty Monday in Lehigh County Court to a felony count of neglect of a care-dependent person. Judge Anna-Kristie Marks ordered a pre-sentencing investigation for the 38-year-old and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 14.
Following her arraignment on Jan. 15, 2020, Rhoads was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Bail was revoked in September and set at $20,000. On-line records show Rhoads is currently in custody.
As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew any additional charges.
About 1:30 a.m. Jan. 2, Coopersburg police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Station Avenue, where they found two women in a running car parked inside a closed one-vehicle garage, according to court records. Authorities identified the women as Rhoads and her 18-year-old daughter. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office indicated Rhoads' daughter suffers from cerebral palsy and autism and has a limited ability to communicate.
Police said they found pillows and blankets inside the car, and that the odor of car exhaust was quite strong even after the garage door had been open for as a long as two hours. Court records indicate that Rhoads drove from her home elsewhere in the borough to the East Station Avenue garage.
Rhoads’ mother told authorities that family members reported hearing Rhoads making threats to harm herself. Her mother reported to police finding suicide notes at Rhoads’ home.
During an interview with police, Rhoads allegedly admitted that she wanted to commit suicide and take her daughter with her, according to records. Rhoads, her daughter’s sole caretaker, told authorities that she first tried to kill herself the day before by running a dryer exhaust hose from the car’s exhaust pipe into the car, police said.