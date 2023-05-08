U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A Coopersburg golf course designed by the legendary Donald Ross could be revived with expanded offerings if a plan goes through in Upper Saucon Township.
At Monday night's meeting of the township's board of supervisors, Josh Woodward and Vaughn Halyard presented a plan for the proposed development of the now-closed Tumblebrook Golf Course at 3600 Jacoby Road.
Woodward envisions a transformation of the site into a "golf campus," which promotes both the game of golf and explores related educational possibilities for students and the community, including a potential scholarship program for caddies.
"The concept is to have golf as the activity, and alongside of that, educational opportunities," Woodward said during the presentation.
Their proposal is still awaiting approval from the township, which must approve a lease of the land to Tumblebrook Golf Campus LLC. The board voted unanimously Monday to approve a letter of intent outlining preliminary terms of this lease.
While the terms of the lease are not yet public, Woodward's proposal includes restoration of the nine holes at Tumblebrook, a driving range, a new nine-hole course on the north side of Jacoby Road and restoration of the cabins on site to accommodate out-of-town visitors.
Woodward and Halyard said there would be no new housing developments constructed on the site, but refused to commit to pursuing environmentally-friendly groundskeeping methods when prompted by an attendee at the meeting.
The Upper Saucon supervisors' May 22 meeting has been canceled, so the board will meet again on Monday, June 5.