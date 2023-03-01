HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, has picked up a new client whose entertainment and restaurant options include Sports & Social in Allentown.

Cordish Companies has picked Shift4's payment processing for its venues, which include Live!-branded locations at stadiums and entertainment districts, along with Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar and PBR Lockhart Smokehouse.

The Allentown Sports & Social bar and restaurant is at the Two City Center building at 645 Hamilton St.

Michael Isaacman, chief commercial officer at Shift4, said Baltimore-based Cordish will use SkyTab point-of-sale technology to serve its more than 55 million annual guests.

"Shift4 technology is a natural fit to bring our elevated commerce needs to our Live! districts and dining venues across the country," Scott Steenrod, chief operating officer of Live! Hospital & Entertainment, said in a joint statement.

The agreement was announced Wednesday, one day after Shift4 reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates. Shares rose 13% Tuesday to $64.50. Shift4 shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR.

Shift4 is based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year. The company was founded by Jared Isaacman in the basement of his family home in New Jersey in 1999. Isaacman is now chief executive officer, and his net worth is about $2 billion, according Forbes Real Time Net Worth.