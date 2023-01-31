BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million.

The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.

The City of Bethlehem approved the auto parts store after lots of debate over traffic at the busy Five Points intersection. It is across from a McDonald's restaurant.

Traffic entering AutoZone could cause backups at Five Points, members of the city planning commission said in 2021. The issue of turning restrictions onto Sheets Street, an alley at the southern end of the property, was left up to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Turning restrictions are imposed on the nearby McDonald's, city officials said then, without hindering that business.

Others said that the same issue would come up with any use, and that people would ignore turning restrictions anyway.

"What better use than AutoZone?" Planning Commission member Thomas Barker asked at the May 2021 meeting. "Anybody who wants to go in there, we're going to have the same conversation. Somebody's got to go in there."

The transmission shop that occupied most of the land earlier had been closed for years.

The new owner is listed as SBBaker Realty, a limited liability corporation with an address on Long Island, New York.

AutoZone added a store at 3650 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township last year. The auto parts chain operates more than 6,000 stores, mostly in the U.S. but also in Mexico and Brazil.

Shares of AutoZone Inc. trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AZO. They were trading at 2,444.00 per share at 9:50 am. Tuesday. The company's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is $45.5 billion at that price.