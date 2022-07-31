L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Dozens of teams came out for a fundraiser to help cancer patients in Lehigh County Saturday.

Mandee's Lunchbox held its first-ever cornhole tournament at Rising River Brewery in Lower Macungie.

The organization's founder says it was created in memory of her daughter Amanda, who died of cancer.

The group gives adult cancer patients lunch boxes full of restaurant gift cards.

She says her daughter used to collect lunch boxes, so they thought it would be fitting.

"We put the trust behind him and he got 34 teams to be here today and it's a great turnout for our first year," said Angela Faidley, Mandee's Lunchbox president and Amanda's mother.

Mandee's Lunchbox has been on its mission for three years.

Officials say they've given out more than $40,000 worth of gift cards.