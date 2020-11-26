ALLENTOWN, Pa. – One local church gave new meaning to curbside delivery on Thursday.
At Jordan United Church of Christ in Allentown, those in need lined up to have their Thanksgiving meal handed to them from the safety of their own car.
"Certainly the community needed it,” said organizer Dianne Mathias, who added that they are distributing around 100 more meals this year than last year.
“People can’t go to other family homes this year. It's been a blessing to a lot of people. With the spike in coronavirus right now, a lot of people just aren't chancing it.”
Alysha Perez was one of more than 400 people who relied on the church for her Thanksgiving meal.
"It is difficult this year,” Perez said. “I just thank God that this church has been giving food.”
Perez, like many, fell on hard times this past year.
“My mom, she can’t work, so I’ve been working so, so hard to try and fund for seven people,” she said. “I am so thankful.”
In Bethlehem, New Bethany Ministries gave out more than 900 meals, including more than 100 distributed from their food pantry on Thursday. That’s up from just over 700 last year.
“It’s grab and go Thanksgiving,” said executive director Marc Rittle.
“This is extremely different from years past, we do see more people. At our food pantry, we do see more people, we also see the same people coming in more often.”